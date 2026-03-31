Although a communiquè has not yet been received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, news reports from Beryl, Utah, claimed that the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) has caused $40,000 in damages to machinery used to produce food for animals on factory farms.

Farmer Ranon Reber stated, “We got here and went looking and we realized that they had actually been drilling holes through the sidewalls of the tires, breaking off the valve stems and stuff and just causing problems." Reportedly, 16 tires were slashed, and two tractors were spray painted with “Meat is Murder” and “A-L-F”. Reber says each tire costs him around $2,500 and, in total, repairs will likely cost him upwards of $40,000.“For these producers to have to go out and spend money to fix this equipment and replace the tires. It’s really hard because they just can’t absorb losses like this. Well, we already have a tough economy,” Valjay Rigby, with the Utah Farm Bureau, says. Animal agriculture is the single largest sector of farm income in Utah, valued at over $1 billion, with 25 of the state's 29 counties reporting livestock as the dominant agricultural sector.Consumption of animal flesh directly results in the confinement, imprisonment, mistreatment and murder of more than 9 billion innocent sentient beings annually in the US alone. Despite all legislative, educational and protest efforts over the last 30 years, eating the flesh of animals continues to be normalized in our culture, even though it is indisputable that there are detrimental effects on the lives of animals, the environment and human health. Feeding operations such as the one targeted are integral in the completely unnecessary imprisonment, exploitation and killing of these animals.Members of the Animal Liberation Front (ALF) and other underground organizations feel that the most effective way to stop the exploitation, abuse and killing of animals is to break the unjust laws that allow their exploitation. The ALF and other direct-action groups have a history of effectiveness, closing many businesses that exploited animals, hurting many more economically, and freeing tens of thousands of animals, who could spend the remainder of their lives free of torture and suffering. In addition, the publicity gained by publicizing their efforts has changed the minds of countless people who no longer consume the flesh of tortured non-human animals.----------------------------------------------Animal Liberation Press Office825-C Merrimon Avenue #121Asheville, NC 28804