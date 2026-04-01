Free Palestiine

Date:

Saturday, April 04, 2026

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Email:

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

The Palestine Justice Coalition invites local peace activists to join our weekly vigil at Ocean and Water on Saturdays, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM. Welcome tourists with good spirits and support for Palestinian Rights, BDS and Ceasefire and opposition to Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide.



Also, no war with Iran and Lebanon and Hands off Venezuela. We gather on the wide sidewalk in front of Starbucks (being conscientious about pedestrian access to pass on the sidewalk and corner curb cutouts) and park in the adjacent County Building parking lot.

