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Calling Party for Gaza! Tell the Red Cross: Take Action Now!
Date:
Friday, April 03, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Join CODEPINK’s Calling Party to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
As of October 2025, over 11,000 Palestinians are reportedly being held in Israeli prisons. This is the highest recorded number in over 25 years, and it is no doubt correlated to the ramped-up raid operations in the West Bank and Gaza. Their treatment inside Israeli prisons is nothing short of torture and systemic abuse. The Red Cross has international leverage to call for an investigation of the human rights abuses by Israel in its prisons!
That’s why we are taking action to tell the Red Cross to take action NOW!
As of October 2025, over 11,000 Palestinians are reportedly being held in Israeli prisons. This is the highest recorded number in over 25 years, and it is no doubt correlated to the ramped-up raid operations in the West Bank and Gaza. Their treatment inside Israeli prisons is nothing short of torture and systemic abuse. The Red Cross has international leverage to call for an investigation of the human rights abuses by Israel in its prisons!
That’s why we are taking action to tell the Red Cross to take action NOW!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 31, 2026 11:24AM
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