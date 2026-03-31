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East Bay Arts + Action

East Bay Community Dinner for Activists - Enjoys Successful Launch

by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 8:18AM
potluck community dinner for East Bay activists
yummy food
original image (1946x1404)
The first East Bay Community Dinner for Activists was attended by approximately 60 people, on Monday, March 30, at the Berkeley Fellowship for Unitarian Universalists (BFUU) at 1924 Cedar Street.

The potluck event was co-produced by the Social Justice Committee of BFUU and by Humanist Mutual Aid Network, an East Bay nonprofit. Plans are in progress to make the event bi-monthly or every six weeks.

Local activist leaders distributed their literature and were allowed stage time to pitch their activities. Representatives from Bay Resistance, The Green Party of Alameda County, African People's Socialist Party, Northern California Truth Alliance, Stop AI, Berkeley CopWatch, CodePink, and other groups participated.

Mark MacDonald of the Funky Nixons provided musical entertainment, with Marjorie Mikels (candidate for California Attorney General) on piano.
§children from The New School attended
by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 8:18AM
sm_2.jpg
original image (1954x1388)
§poster for the event
by Hank Pellissier
Tue, Mar 31, 2026 8:18AM
sm_poster.jpg
original image (950x1424)
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