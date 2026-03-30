From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Hidden History of Zionism with Mya Shone
Date:
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Global Conversations
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco 1147 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco
Mya Shone has been involved for more than four decades in the Palestinian struggle for self-determination. In 1982, as Israel laid waste to Beirut and the Palestinian camps throughout Lebanon, Mya and her late husband Ralph Schoenman crafted a national media campaign for the Committee in Defense of the Lebanese and Palestinian Peoples. Their work included first hand documentation of the massacre in Sabra and Shatila and an exposé of the plight of Palestinian prisoners. They provided testimony at tribunals, produced a report for the United Nations, a slide show The War in Lebanon: An Inside View, the now classic book The Hidden History of Zionism, and numerous articles and radio broadcasts. In 1988, as the first Intifada unfolded, Mya and Ralph organized the Palestine Campaign to End All Aid to Apartheid Israel, for a Democratic Secular Palestine, concepts considered radical at the time but now seem obvious to all who hold true to democratic principles.
Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
For more information: http://UUSF.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 30, 2026 10:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network