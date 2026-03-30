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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/12/2026
Palestine San Francisco

The Hidden History of Zionism with Mya Shone

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco 1147 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco
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Date:
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Global Conversations
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco 1147 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco
Mya Shone has been involved for more than four decades in the Palestinian struggle for self-determination. In 1982, as Israel laid waste to Beirut and the Palestinian camps throughout Lebanon, Mya and her late husband Ralph Schoenman crafted a national media campaign for the Committee in Defense of the Lebanese and Palestinian Peoples. Their work included first hand documentation of the massacre in Sabra and Shatila and an exposé of the plight of Palestinian prisoners. They provided testimony at tribunals, produced a report for the United Nations, a slide show The War in Lebanon: An Inside View, the now classic book The Hidden History of Zionism, and numerous articles and radio broadcasts. In 1988, as the first Intifada unfolded, Mya and Ralph organized the Palestine Campaign to End All Aid to Apartheid Israel, for a Democratic Secular Palestine, concepts considered radical at the time but now seem obvious to all who hold true to democratic principles.

Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.
For more information: http://UUSF.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 30, 2026 10:24PM
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