The Hidden History of Zionism with Mya Shone

Date:

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Global Conversations

Location Details:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco 1147 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco

Mya Shone has been involved for more than four decades in the Palestinian struggle for self-determination. In 1982, as Israel laid waste to Beirut and the Palestinian camps throughout Lebanon, Mya and her late husband Ralph Schoenman crafted a national media campaign for the Committee in Defense of the Lebanese and Palestinian Peoples. Their work included first hand documentation of the massacre in Sabra and Shatila and an exposé of the plight of Palestinian prisoners. They provided testimony at tribunals, produced a report for the United Nations, a slide show The War in Lebanon: An Inside View, the now classic book The Hidden History of Zionism, and numerous articles and radio broadcasts. In 1988, as the first Intifada unfolded, Mya and Ralph organized the Palestine Campaign to End All Aid to Apartheid Israel, for a Democratic Secular Palestine, concepts considered radical at the time but now seem obvious to all who hold true to democratic principles.



Please join us for a most exciting presentation. All are welcome to join in the conversation, asking questions and providing your own ideas on the subject.

