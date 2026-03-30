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Emergency Rally Against ICE Expansion - Mission Police Station
Date:
Friday, April 03, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
AIAC
Location Details:
Mission Police Station
630 Valencia Street
94110
630 Valencia Street
94110
SFPD and Mayor Lurie are colluding with ICE. Join us Friday April 3 at 4:30 PM in front of Mission police station to protest against ICE expansion!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/sf.aiac
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 30, 2026 7:00PM
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