What's Next After No Kings 3? Community Organizing Call for Our Next Steps

Date:

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible, ACLU and partners

Location Details:

Virtual event - join from anywhere

Tuesday, March 31 at 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)



On March 28, millions of us made it clear: we don't do kings in America.



Our nonviolent movement is only growing. At our March 31 Mass Call, you'll hear from leaders and fellow local activists to celebrate this historic mobilization and dig into what comes next.



Join us!