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The US Israeli War on Iran, Palestine, Trump & Erdogan with Socialist Ertuğrul Kürkçü
The US Israel war on Iran and Lebanon has deepened the economic and political crisis in the Middle East and particularly Turkey. Ertuğrul Kürkçü is a former member of the Turkish parliament and is current Honorary President of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is interviewed about the effect of this US Israel war on Turkey, the Kurds and the region
The US Israeli invasion of Iran and the response of Iran to close the Straights of Hormuz and attack the Gulf states US military bases and refineries has threatened the global economy and also those regimes like Turkey and Erdogan that have backed the US military through NATO and are heavily dependent on the Gulf States for economic support.
Ertuğrul Kürkçü is a former member of the Turkish parliament and is current Honorary President of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). He discusses the effect of the US Israeli invasion of Iran
on the economy of Turkey, the Kurds and the working class.
This interview was done on 3/28/26
Additional Media:
Turkey Labor The Islamic Gülen Movement & The US: An interview with Ertugrul Kurkcu
https://youtu.be/7sk1SxgY9NE
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Ertuğrul Kürkçü is a former member of the Turkish parliament and is current Honorary President of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP). He discusses the effect of the US Israeli invasion of Iran
on the economy of Turkey, the Kurds and the working class.
This interview was done on 3/28/26
Additional Media:
Turkey Labor The Islamic Gülen Movement & The US: An interview with Ertugrul Kurkcu
https://youtu.be/7sk1SxgY9NE
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Z5_HCv-zbm8
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