The US Israeli War on Iran, Palestine, Trump & Erdogan with Socialist Ertuğrul Kürkçü by LVP

The US Israel war on Iran and Lebanon has deepened the economic and political crisis in the Middle East and particularly Turkey. Ertuğrul Kürkçü is a former member of the Turkish parliament and is current Honorary President of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is interviewed about the effect of this US Israel war on Turkey, the Kurds and the region