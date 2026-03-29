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We Can’t Beat Trump Fascism and Genocide with Pro-Israel Candidates Like Scott Weiner!
Date:
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
UPTE Members for Palestine & UFCLP
Location Details:
SYDNEY GOLDSTEIN THEATER- 275 HAYES STREET SF.
WE CAN’T BEAT TRUMP FASCISM & GENOCIDE WITH PRO-ISRAEL CANDIDATES LIKE SCOTT WEINER!
RALLY & PRESS CONFERENCE : TUESDAY, MARCH 31ST 6PM
AT SYDNEY GOLDSTEIN THEATER- 275 HAYES STREET SF.
DENOUNCE PRO-APARTHEID ISREAL CANDIDATE- SCOTT WEINER
SCOTT WEINER DOES NOT REPRESENT ANTI-WAR SAN FRANCISCO. Neither did Nancy Pelosi.
Let’s face reality! There are NO KINGS, just corrupt Pro-Genocide and Pro-War politicians from BOTH the Democratic and Republican Parties.
Trump’s fascist attacks are possible because both parties have enabled it, including our very own Pentagon & DHS-funding “progressive” democrats in San Francisco, like Nancy Pelosi who has also been a staunch supporter of Apartheid Israel and supported the war in Iraq despite San Francisco voting against it.
Scott Wiener’s candidacy means more of the same and WORSE!
Funding illegal wars, funding ICE for DECADES.
He supported Israel’s bombing of Gaza yet only recently acknowledged that Israel committed Genocide. After more than 200,000 deaths and total destruction of Gaza.
A GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING THAT IS STILL ONGOING. Continued Bombings & Forced Starvation in Gaza, Palestinian homes and olive trees set on fire in the West Bank, 10,000 Palestinian HOSTAGES threatened with a Palestinian-only DEATH PENALTY by the Apartheid state of Israel. He is also silent about Trump's criminal war on Iran and Lebanon which is funded by both the Democrats and Republicans. He is a continued puppet for US imperialism and wars abroad.
Scott Weiner has also used his position as state senator to partner with the Anti-Defamation League, to support laws including SB 715 that violate our FREE SPEECH, getting public school teachers and university professors and students suspended and fired for their pro-Palestinian statements. School curriculums have been changed to silence the history of slavery, apartheid and settler colonialism. He believes that criticism of Israel is anti-semitic.
Scott Weiner pretends to be a friend to immigrants yet conveniently forgets to mention that ICE and US Law Enforcement has been TRAINED by Apartheid Israel. He has taken money from AIPAC and is an enemy of free speech and our Constitution. He works for the benefit of the billionaire real estate developers who have destroyed the working-class fabric of the city.
https://truthout.org/articles/ice-and-the-israeli-military-are-2-sides-of-the-same-coin-we-must-resist-both/
We need a UNITED FRONT for a general strike and a LABOR PARTY to stop fascism and to bring forth an economy for working people instead of using our taxes to create rubble and shed blood around the world.
STOP US WARS ABROAD! END US AID to ISRAEL! ABOLISH ICE!
END ILLEGAL & CRIMINAL ECONOMIC BLOCKADES AGAINST CUBA, IRAN AND VENEZUELA!
Endorsed by UPTE Members for Palestine and United Front for a Labor Party. https://ufclp.org
For more information: info [at] ufclp.org
RALLY & PRESS CONFERENCE : TUESDAY, MARCH 31ST 6PM
AT SYDNEY GOLDSTEIN THEATER- 275 HAYES STREET SF.
DENOUNCE PRO-APARTHEID ISREAL CANDIDATE- SCOTT WEINER
SCOTT WEINER DOES NOT REPRESENT ANTI-WAR SAN FRANCISCO. Neither did Nancy Pelosi.
Let’s face reality! There are NO KINGS, just corrupt Pro-Genocide and Pro-War politicians from BOTH the Democratic and Republican Parties.
Trump’s fascist attacks are possible because both parties have enabled it, including our very own Pentagon & DHS-funding “progressive” democrats in San Francisco, like Nancy Pelosi who has also been a staunch supporter of Apartheid Israel and supported the war in Iraq despite San Francisco voting against it.
Scott Wiener’s candidacy means more of the same and WORSE!
Funding illegal wars, funding ICE for DECADES.
He supported Israel’s bombing of Gaza yet only recently acknowledged that Israel committed Genocide. After more than 200,000 deaths and total destruction of Gaza.
A GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING THAT IS STILL ONGOING. Continued Bombings & Forced Starvation in Gaza, Palestinian homes and olive trees set on fire in the West Bank, 10,000 Palestinian HOSTAGES threatened with a Palestinian-only DEATH PENALTY by the Apartheid state of Israel. He is also silent about Trump's criminal war on Iran and Lebanon which is funded by both the Democrats and Republicans. He is a continued puppet for US imperialism and wars abroad.
Scott Weiner has also used his position as state senator to partner with the Anti-Defamation League, to support laws including SB 715 that violate our FREE SPEECH, getting public school teachers and university professors and students suspended and fired for their pro-Palestinian statements. School curriculums have been changed to silence the history of slavery, apartheid and settler colonialism. He believes that criticism of Israel is anti-semitic.
Scott Weiner pretends to be a friend to immigrants yet conveniently forgets to mention that ICE and US Law Enforcement has been TRAINED by Apartheid Israel. He has taken money from AIPAC and is an enemy of free speech and our Constitution. He works for the benefit of the billionaire real estate developers who have destroyed the working-class fabric of the city.
https://truthout.org/articles/ice-and-the-israeli-military-are-2-sides-of-the-same-coin-we-must-resist-both/
We need a UNITED FRONT for a general strike and a LABOR PARTY to stop fascism and to bring forth an economy for working people instead of using our taxes to create rubble and shed blood around the world.
STOP US WARS ABROAD! END US AID to ISRAEL! ABOLISH ICE!
END ILLEGAL & CRIMINAL ECONOMIC BLOCKADES AGAINST CUBA, IRAN AND VENEZUELA!
Endorsed by UPTE Members for Palestine and United Front for a Labor Party. https://ufclp.org
For more information: info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 4:39PM
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