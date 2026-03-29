may day! gay day! queer & trans non/workers of the world unite!

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

gay shame

Location Details:

16th st bart

QUEER & TRANS NON/WORKERS OF THE WORLD UNITE



MAY DAY!! GAY DAY!!

May 1 2026 7pm

16th BART plaza

SF CA



MASK UP



calling all hookers, loiterers, shoplifters, street sellers, truants, 1099 queens, gig workers, students, time theft recidivists, hustlers, welfare fags, & ssdi dykes

join gay shame for a tour of technofascist anti-worker terror, ending in an autonomous anti-boss extravaganza featuring drag performances, screen printing, zines, stickers, piñatas, and whatever you’re bringing?



for a labor day where no one* is left behind!

*landlords, police, day traders, claude code corralers, and their friends WILL be left behind



visit gayshame.net (or check the comments :) ) for further updates