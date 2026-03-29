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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers LGBTI / Queer

may day! gay day! queer & trans non/workers of the world unite!

a vector graphic of black & pink flags; text in post
original image (3750x3750)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
gay shame
Location Details:
16th st bart
QUEER & TRANS NON/WORKERS OF THE WORLD UNITE

MAY DAY!! GAY DAY!!
May 1 2026 7pm
16th BART plaza
SF CA

MASK UP

calling all hookers, loiterers, shoplifters, street sellers, truants, 1099 queens, gig workers, students, time theft recidivists, hustlers, welfare fags, & ssdi dykes
join gay shame for a tour of technofascist anti-worker terror, ending in an autonomous anti-boss extravaganza featuring drag performances, screen printing, zines, stickers, piñatas, and whatever you’re bringing?

for a labor day where no one* is left behind!
*landlords, police, day traders, claude code corralers, and their friends WILL be left behind

visit gayshame.net (or check the comments :) ) for further updates
For more information: https://gayshame.net/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 2:00PM
§more deets
by gay shame
Sun, Mar 29, 2026 2:00PM
a black and white, text-heavy flier; text in post
original image (1260x1260)
https://gayshame.net/
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