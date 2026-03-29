top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/5/2026
East Bay Anti-War

Let Iran Live - a community mutual aid fundraiser

red & green text on a white background alongside a bird with its wings spread wide; wheelchair accessible icon; text duplicated in post
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 05, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
@letiranlive
Email:
Location Details:
6501 San Pablo Ave
Oakland, CA
94608
Let Iran Live

April 5
1-5 pm
6501 San Pablo Ave
Oakland

A community mutual aid fundraiser for the Iranian people affected by war

make your own screenprint

osh reshteh, cutlet, kookoo sabzi & sholleh zard (iranian vegetarian and non-vegetarian food) and drinks for purchase

entrance fee $20 & sliding scale

masks provided

musical performances
nima hafezieh
sirvan manhoobi
neda yasseri

art
julia lachica, katayoun amjadi, e tanaka, sanajoon metals, roberto gastelumendi, and others

poetry
dena rod

@letiranlive
nosanctionsproject [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code