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Let Iran Live - a community mutual aid fundraiser
Date:
Sunday, April 05, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
@letiranlive
Email:
Location Details:
6501 San Pablo Ave
Oakland, CA
94608
Oakland, CA
94608
Let Iran Live
April 5
1-5 pm
6501 San Pablo Ave
Oakland
A community mutual aid fundraiser for the Iranian people affected by war
make your own screenprint
osh reshteh, cutlet, kookoo sabzi & sholleh zard (iranian vegetarian and non-vegetarian food) and drinks for purchase
entrance fee $20 & sliding scale
masks provided
musical performances
nima hafezieh
sirvan manhoobi
neda yasseri
art
julia lachica, katayoun amjadi, e tanaka, sanajoon metals, roberto gastelumendi, and others
poetry
dena rod
@letiranlive
nosanctionsproject [at] gmail.com
April 5
1-5 pm
6501 San Pablo Ave
Oakland
A community mutual aid fundraiser for the Iranian people affected by war
make your own screenprint
osh reshteh, cutlet, kookoo sabzi & sholleh zard (iranian vegetarian and non-vegetarian food) and drinks for purchase
entrance fee $20 & sliding scale
masks provided
musical performances
nima hafezieh
sirvan manhoobi
neda yasseri
art
julia lachica, katayoun amjadi, e tanaka, sanajoon metals, roberto gastelumendi, and others
poetry
dena rod
@letiranlive
nosanctionsproject [at] gmail.com
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:25PM
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