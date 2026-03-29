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May Day San Jose: International Worker's Day Rally & March 2026
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day San Jose Coalition
Location Details:
SAN JOSE: Gather for RALLY at Story Rd. & King Rd, then we MARCH to San Jose City Hall community, performances, more
MAY DAY SAN JOSE 2026
May 1st, 2026
Event begins at Story & King
Rally begins 2:00 pm
March begins 3:00 pm
and ends at San Jose City Hall with community, performances, and more
May Day is International Workers Day! Rally and march with us on May 1st starting at Story & King. Join with the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and the annual march – celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!
2026 Points of Unity
--Shut It Down: No Work, No School, No Shopping
--Stop ICE Terror and Deportations - Legalization for All - Path to Citizenship for All
--Stop Attacks on Unions and Workers - A Living Wage for All - End Wage Theft
--Resist the Trump Administration - Fight for a Government for the People, Not the Billionaires
--U.S. Out Of Everywhere - International Solidarity
--Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide, and End the Occupation
--End Unhoused Sweeps - End Evictions - Affordable Housing for All
--End Police Brutality - Stop Attacks on BIPOC People
--Protect Reproductive Rights, Trans Rights and Gender Affirming Care
--Tax Billionaires and Defund ICE to fund Education, Single-Payer Healthcare,
and Social Services
--Fight for a People’s Agenda - People Over Profit
May 1st, 2026
Event begins at Story & King
Rally begins 2:00 pm
March begins 3:00 pm
and ends at San Jose City Hall with community, performances, and more
May Day is International Workers Day! Rally and march with us on May 1st starting at Story & King. Join with the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and the annual march – celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!
2026 Points of Unity
--Shut It Down: No Work, No School, No Shopping
--Stop ICE Terror and Deportations - Legalization for All - Path to Citizenship for All
--Stop Attacks on Unions and Workers - A Living Wage for All - End Wage Theft
--Resist the Trump Administration - Fight for a Government for the People, Not the Billionaires
--U.S. Out Of Everywhere - International Solidarity
--Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide, and End the Occupation
--End Unhoused Sweeps - End Evictions - Affordable Housing for All
--End Police Brutality - Stop Attacks on BIPOC People
--Protect Reproductive Rights, Trans Rights and Gender Affirming Care
--Tax Billionaires and Defund ICE to fund Education, Single-Payer Healthcare,
and Social Services
--Fight for a People’s Agenda - People Over Profit
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:00PM
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