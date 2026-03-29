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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/1/2026
South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

May Day San Jose: International Worker's Day Rally & March 2026

SAN JOSE: Gather for RALLY at Story Rd. &amp; King Rd, then we MARCH to San Jose City Hall community, performances, more
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 01, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day San Jose Coalition
Location Details:
SAN JOSE: Gather for RALLY at Story Rd. & King Rd, then we MARCH to San Jose City Hall community, performances, more
MAY DAY SAN JOSE 2026

May 1st, 2026

Event begins at Story & King
Rally begins 2:00 pm
March begins 3:00 pm
and ends at San Jose City Hall with community, performances, and more

May Day is International Workers Day! Rally and march with us on May 1st starting at Story & King. Join with the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and the annual march – celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!

2026 Points of Unity

--Shut It Down: No Work, No School, No Shopping

--Stop ICE Terror and Deportations - Legalization for All - Path to Citizenship for All

--Stop Attacks on Unions and Workers - A Living Wage for All - End Wage Theft

--Resist the Trump Administration - Fight for a Government for the People, Not the Billionaires

--U.S. Out Of Everywhere - International Solidarity

--Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide, and End the Occupation

--End Unhoused Sweeps - End Evictions - Affordable Housing for All

--End Police Brutality - Stop Attacks on BIPOC People

--Protect Reproductive Rights, Trans Rights and Gender Affirming Care

--Tax Billionaires and Defund ICE to fund Education, Single-Payer Healthcare,
and Social Services

--Fight for a People’s Agenda - People Over Profit
For more information: https://maydaysanjose.org/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:00PM
§
by May Day San Jose Coalition
Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:00PM
sjmd.jpeg
https://maydaysanjose.org/
§
by May Day San Jose Coalition
Sun, Mar 29, 2026 1:00PM
sm_sj_may_day_coalition.jpeg
original image (875x730)
https://maydaysanjose.org/
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