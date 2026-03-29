May Day San Jose: International Worker's Day Rally & March 2026

Date:

Friday, May 01, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

May Day San Jose Coalition

Location Details:

SAN JOSE: Gather for RALLY at Story Rd. & King Rd, then we MARCH to San Jose City Hall community, performances, more

MAY DAY SAN JOSE 2026



May 1st, 2026



Event begins at Story & King

Rally begins 2:00 pm

March begins 3:00 pm

and ends at San Jose City Hall with community, performances, and more



May Day is International Workers Day! Rally and march with us on May 1st starting at Story & King. Join with the workers of San José for cultural performances, community, and the annual march – celebrating historic wins and fighting for a better future!



2026 Points of Unity



--Shut It Down: No Work, No School, No Shopping



--Stop ICE Terror and Deportations - Legalization for All - Path to Citizenship for All



--Stop Attacks on Unions and Workers - A Living Wage for All - End Wage Theft



--Resist the Trump Administration - Fight for a Government for the People, Not the Billionaires



--U.S. Out Of Everywhere - International Solidarity



--Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide, and End the Occupation



--End Unhoused Sweeps - End Evictions - Affordable Housing for All



--End Police Brutality - Stop Attacks on BIPOC People



--Protect Reproductive Rights, Trans Rights and Gender Affirming Care



--Tax Billionaires and Defund ICE to fund Education, Single-Payer Healthcare,

and Social Services



--Fight for a People’s Agenda - People Over Profit