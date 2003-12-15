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Vote Left Unity! Meet the Candidates, Part 1
Date:
Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds,Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA 94705
The Peace and Freedom and Green Parties of California are running a joint slate for many offices on the June 2, 2026 ballot, including all of the Statewide candidates except for Governor (for that office, each party has its own candidate). We are featuring candidates running Statewide and in Northern California districts at our April 4 and May 2 forums. We urge you to attend both forums, and be sure to vote in June because that election is the one that matters. The Top Two go to the November election, so second place wins a chance for a real social justice candidate to have a voice.
The candidates have selected which forum to attend based on their schedules. The following will be speaking on April 4:
Marjorie Mikels – Green Party, Attorney General
Glenn Turner – Green Party, State Treasurer
Linda “L.R.” Roberts – Peace and Freedom Party, State Senate, 8th District
Mark Rendòn – Green Party, State Assembly, 14th District
Michael Goldstein – Green Party, State Assembly, 18th District
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party, the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
Coming up May 2: Vote Left Unity! Meet the Candidates, Part 2
If you cannot attend in person, you can view it online. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SSS-VoteLeftUnity
to receive your personal link.
The candidates have selected which forum to attend based on their schedules. The following will be speaking on April 4:
Marjorie Mikels – Green Party, Attorney General
Glenn Turner – Green Party, State Treasurer
Linda “L.R.” Roberts – Peace and Freedom Party, State Senate, 8th District
Mark Rendòn – Green Party, State Assembly, 14th District
Michael Goldstein – Green Party, State Assembly, 18th District
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party, the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
Coming up May 2: Vote Left Unity! Meet the Candidates, Part 2
If you cannot attend in person, you can view it online. Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SSS-VoteLeftUnity
to receive your personal link.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 28, 2026 4:31PM
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