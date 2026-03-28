APPLE bosses & lawyers are growing panicky as whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's trial & judgement hearing are getting closer. Apple has spent millions on lawyers to try to shut her legal cases shutdown but have been unsuccessful. Now the hearing is getting closer throwing through.

For more than 5 years Apple program engineering manager Ashley M. Gjøvik has fought to protect her health and safety at her office, stop an illegal fab production laboratory that was located right next to her apartment and a major apartment complex and get accountability and justice in this battle. She was illegally terminated by the company and now her legal cases are coming to trial in months and also she is also close to winning a summary judgment against Apple. Gjøvik talks about her long legal and political battle facing many law firms hired by Apple costing tens of millions of dollars to crush here and throw her court cases out.She also talks about the capture of oversight and regulatory agencies including Cal-OSHA, the EPA, the Bay Area Air Bay Area Air Quality Control District BAAQMD, the US Labor Department, Whistleblower Protection Program and the NLRB.This interview was done on 3/27/26Additional Media:AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The WorldStrange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor CenterApple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ersApple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikApple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of HomesApple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & WorkersThe Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikUS Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption NowApple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic wasteAshley GjøvikProduction Labor Video Project