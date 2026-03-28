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APPLE Bosses and Lawyers Panic as Whistleblower Gjøvik's Trial and Judgement Hearing Gets Close

by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 9:52AM
APPLE bosses & lawyers are growing panicky as whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's trial & judgement hearing are getting closer. Apple has spent millions on lawyers to try to shut her legal cases shutdown but have been unsuccessful. Now the hearing is getting closer throwing through.
APPLE bosses &amp; lawyers are growing panicky as whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik's trial &amp; judgement hearing are getting closer. Apple h...
For more than 5 years Apple program engineering manager Ashley M. Gjøvik has fought to protect her health and safety at her office, stop an illegal fab production laboratory that was located right next to her apartment and a major apartment complex and get accountability and justice in this battle. She was illegally terminated by the company and now her legal cases are coming to trial in months and also she is also close to winning a summary judgment against Apple. Gjøvik talks about her long legal and political battle facing many law firms hired by Apple costing tens of millions of dollars to crush here and throw her court cases out.

She also talks about the capture of oversight and regulatory agencies including Cal-OSHA, the EPA, the Bay Area Air Bay Area Air Quality Control District BAAQMD, the US Labor Department, Whistleblower Protection Program and the NLRB.

This interview was done on 3/27/26

Additional Media:

AI, Labor, Tech Workers & The Future Of SF & The World
https://youtu.be/aizaKTB9eVo

Strange Hecklers At Press Conference About Secret Apple Semiconductor Center
https://leftcoastrightwatch.org/articles/strange-hecklers-at-press-conference-about-secret-apple-semiconductor-center/

Apple Fab Toxic Cover-up In Santa Clara Exposed At Press Conf-Apple Security Say They Work For 49ers
https://youtu.be/TeHOyevjtuw

Apple Toxic Crimes, The Santa Clara FAB and The EPA With Fired Apple Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/0j8m9Fs2VjU

Apple's Secret Silicon Fab Next to Thousands of Homes
https://www.ashleygjovik.com/3250scott.html

Apple Whistleblower Ashley Gjøvik On Retaliation, Toxics & Corruption-Poisoning The People & Workers
https://youtu.be/9hj0HSkCnL0

The Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh: Stop US DOL OSHA Whistleblower Corruption Now
https://www.change.org/p/marty-walsh-stop-us-dol-osha-whistleblower-corruption-now
http://justiceatapple.com/

Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

Ashley Gjøvik
http://www.ashleygjovik.com

Production Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_6j50v6-ZSM
§Apple Security Said They Work For 49ers At Illegal Fab In Valley
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 9:52AM
sm_apple_security_who_works_for_49ers.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Apple has a secret chip fab that has been polluting the community and residents next to the factory. The Apple guard said that the worked for the 49ers.
https://youtu.be/_6j50v6-ZSM
§Apple Funds Genocide In Congo
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 9:52AM
sm_apple_funds_genocide.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apple is funding genocide in the Congo in using child labor to get minerals for the phones
https://youtu.be/_6j50v6-ZSM
§Suicide Apple In China
by LVP
Sat, Mar 28, 2026 9:52AM
sm_apple_workers_china.jpg
original image (3992x2536)
Apple caused mass suicides at it's factories in China to get greater profits
https://youtu.be/_6j50v6-ZSM
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