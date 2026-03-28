Leidesdorff Ranch 1846 Golden Legacy - Transition year from Mexican rule to U.S. rule

Date:

Monday, April 20, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Khubaka, Michael Harris

Email:

Location Details:

Leidesdorff Plaza

Historic Folsom Station

Sutter St. & Reading St.

Folsom, CA. 95630

Folsom, CA — 11:30 am, Monday, April 20, 2026 California Black Agriculture Working Group, invited Cowboys and Ranchers and special guests will Visit Folsom to officially launch our Leidesdorff Ranch 1846 Golden Legacy Campaign toward a major “Fandango Day Party” at our 2026 California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebrations - Dia de Los Negroes.



This educational and historic preservation initiative, led by the California Black Agriculture Working Group, will re-introduce Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. “Pan African Founding Father of California” as one of the foundational architects of the state’s civic and agricultural identity, starting with his 1846 commercial activity and land developments throughout California.



“Before the 1848!Gold Rush, there was his Golden Wheat Harvest,” said Michael Harris, lead organizer for the campaign. “In 1846, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr. was not only the U.S. Vice Consul offering his official report of the California Bear Flag Revolt, he was the initial elected SF City Treasurer, a successful San Francisco business merchant and holtelier; and a visionary agricultural titan operating his 35,521 acre tallow, hides and wheat ranch along today’s American River Parkway



Collectively, many stand upon his shoulders of our African Cuban, Danish Jewish example of high culture. Together, we “Reclaim the Past”’while preserve and showcase the Golden Legacy of untold early California pioneers of Pan African Ancestry along the pristine American River Parkway and beyond as we energize a historic 90-day countdown to 2026 California State Capitol Juneteenth - Dia de Los Americanos.



Our Leidesdorff Ranch 1846 Legacy Campaign will feature three major milestones:



April 20 - Leidesdorff Plaza Launch - distribution of "Leidesdorff Legacy 1846 Campaign" to members of the California State Legislature, Sacramento County, City of Folsom and beyond.



May 22 - (Diamond Jubilee): Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the dedication of Leidesdorff Plaza, by the Sacramento Negro Museum & Library Association, Inc, Historic Folsom Lite Rail Station (1966–2026)



This events will honor six decades of the City of Folsom’s commitment to preserving Leidesdorff’s local impact and 18 decades of US agriculture production along today’s American River Parkway.



Friday, June 19 - California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration - Dia de Los Negroes “Fandango Day Party” featuring the reading of an official formal Juneteenth Legislative Resolution as we seek to align our Title V US Federal Holiday with our quasi-optional California State Juneteenth Day of Observance in statue.



Our campaign comes at a critical moment to bridge the gap by showcasing Leidesdorff Ranch 1846 political and agriculture influence as the first person of Pan African descent to hold a U.S. diplomatic post. His example could serve as an inspiration to a new generation U.S. Agriculture Producers: farmers, ranchers, forestry, vintners and much more to become good stewards of California’s vast working landscape.



EVENT DETAILS:



What: Leidesdorff 1846 Legacy Campaign Launch



When: Monday, April 20, 2026, 10:30 am - Noon



Where: Leidesdorff Plaza, Historic Folsom Lite Rail Station



Who: California Black Agriculture Working Group



LEIDESDORFF RANCH 1846 GOLDEN LEGACY



William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr. (1810–1848) was an African-Danish pioneer, US Vice Consul to Mexico, and the operator of the first steamer in California. In 1846, his 35,521-acre Rancho Rio de Los Americanos was an operating agribusiness with a vast range (covering much of today’s City of Folsom, City of Rancho Cordova and parts of Sacramento County.



Leidesdorff built the City Hotel and Casino in San Francisco—the city’s first hotel, initial civic center and much more.



In May 1966, Leidesdorff Plaza was dedicated by the Sacramento Negro Museum and Library Association, Inc. reflecting shared future plans for economic development; in honor of the Leidesdorff 1846 Golden Legacy we continue that tradition.