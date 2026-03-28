top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/28/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action

A walking tour to "blow up" your No Kings Day plans

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meets in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
If "No Kings Day" means anything substantial, it must mean an end to "lords of the land," for by definition that's what kingship is, the landlord of last account, the sovereign of a designated territory.

Come along on a FREE walking tour nominally exploring San Francisco social movement history, but deep down an unsettling of the deepest rooted nonsense occasioning the need for No Kings Day. The intersection of real estate and social questions is inexorable. Every issue involving society is at last a question of "who owns and controls access to land?" Who's allowed in, and upon what terms. Immigrants. Workers. Sleepers. Recreationists. They all take up space . . . but whose space? Whose piece of the Earth?

On this sprightly spoken walking tour you'll see the Black Panthers, Mormons, and nine other demographics as chiefly having been simply looking for a place in the sun where they weren't "the outsiders."

By the time you set off at walk's end for a place in the No Kings Day rumpus you'll at last have a specific, witty, and utterly consternating demand to place before the would-be ruckus-makers, namely, "We demand a stop to paying location rent to the likes of Trump, and demand payment of that rent instead to the body politic."

For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 27, 2026 7:52PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code