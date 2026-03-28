A walking tour to "blow up" your No Kings Day plans

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

meets in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

If "No Kings Day" means anything substantial, it must mean an end to "lords of the land," for by definition that's what kingship is, the landlord of last account, the sovereign of a designated territory.



Come along on a FREE walking tour nominally exploring San Francisco social movement history, but deep down an unsettling of the deepest rooted nonsense occasioning the need for No Kings Day. The intersection of real estate and social questions is inexorable. Every issue involving society is at last a question of "who owns and controls access to land?" Who's allowed in, and upon what terms. Immigrants. Workers. Sleepers. Recreationists. They all take up space . . . but whose space? Whose piece of the Earth?



On this sprightly spoken walking tour you'll see the Black Panthers, Mormons, and nine other demographics as chiefly having been simply looking for a place in the sun where they weren't "the outsiders."



By the time you set off at walk's end for a place in the No Kings Day rumpus you'll at last have a specific, witty, and utterly consternating demand to place before the would-be ruckus-makers, namely, "We demand a stop to paying location rent to the likes of Trump, and demand payment of that rent instead to the body politic."



