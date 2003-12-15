End the Medical Apartheid in Israeli Prisons! Free Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya! Free Them All!

Date:

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Doctors Against Genocide

Location Details:

In honor of Palestinian Political Prisoners day, USPCN alongside Doctors Against Genocide and Healthcare Workers for Palestine are hosting an online webinar to hear directly from Palestinian doctors and former political prisoners on their first hand experiences of working within the healthcare system in Gaza under genocide and inside the prisons.