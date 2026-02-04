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Webinar: Genocide in International Law and Its Application to Gaza
Date:
Thursday, April 02, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Northwest Quaker Palestine Network
Location Details:
What is international law? Why and how was it established? How does it apply to Gaza? Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International, will offer insights and stimulate discussion on these topics, including recounting how Amnesty International came to its conclusion that genocide is happening in Gaza.
His talk is a first step in dialogue within North Pacific Yearly Meeting about endorsement of the eight-organization document “Quakers Discern Genocide is Occurring in Gaza and Urge Courageous Action,” which both FCNL and AFSC have signed.
A half hour of open discussion will follow, giving Friends from NPYM an opportunity to air their questions and concerns about the proposed Yearly Meeting action.
His talk is a first step in dialogue within North Pacific Yearly Meeting about endorsement of the eight-organization document “Quakers Discern Genocide is Occurring in Gaza and Urge Courageous Action,” which both FCNL and AFSC have signed.
A half hour of open discussion will follow, giving Friends from NPYM an opportunity to air their questions and concerns about the proposed Yearly Meeting action.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 27, 2026 10:53AM
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