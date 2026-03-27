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Insurrection Act - An Interview with Musician David Rovics
Audio interview with singer-songwriter David Rovics.
Listen now:
Audio interview with political singer-songwriter David Rovics originally broadcast on March 3, 2026 on Transformation Highway with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://www.davidrovics.com/
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