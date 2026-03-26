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Baked Goods Not Bombs
Date:
Sunday, March 29, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Colusa Circle, Kensington
Baked Goods Not Bombs is back in the East Bay — and every cookie, loaf, and mystery bar you buy goes straight to our siblings in Palestine. Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine is turning flour and butter into solidarity, one baked good at a time.
📅 Sunday, March 29, 9 am - 1:30 pm
📍 Colusa Circle, Kensington.
Show up hungry. Leave full. Gaza gets the rest!
📅 Sunday, March 29, 9 am - 1:30 pm
📍 Colusa Circle, Kensington.
Show up hungry. Leave full. Gaza gets the rest!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DWJ-Ao8Jtvs/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 26, 2026 12:15PM
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