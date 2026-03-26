Baked Goods Not Bombs

Date:

Sunday, March 29, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Colusa Circle, Kensington

Baked Goods Not Bombs is back in the East Bay — and every cookie, loaf, and mystery bar you buy goes straight to our siblings in Palestine. Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine is turning flour and butter into solidarity, one baked good at a time.



📅 Sunday, March 29, 9 am - 1:30 pm

📍 Colusa Circle, Kensington.



Show up hungry. Leave full. Gaza gets the rest!