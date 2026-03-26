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San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Time to Stop the Wars Abroad & Win the War at Home: A UFCLP Panel with WA Socialist Kshama Sawant

by LVP
Thu, Mar 26, 2026 9:44AM
A united front meeting took place to build a mass working class movement against the Imperialist wars and the fascist government attacks on the working class in the United States took place on March 21, 2026. Also Kshama Sawant the former socialist City Council member in Seattle spoke about the crisis and her campaign against war monger Adam Smith in Seattle.
A united front meeting took place to build a mass working class movement against the Imperialist wars and the fascist government attacks ...
Time to Stop The Wars Abroad & Win The War At Home: A UFCLP Panel With WA Socialist Kshama Sawant
https://youtu.be/c-BOmMBgv1Q

A united front panel was held around the fight for a general strike against the wars abroad and winning the class war at home.

Speakers including Washington State Congressional candidate Kshama Sawant talked about the political and economic crisis and what workers and the unions need to do to resolve this crisis.
Speakers included Kshama Sawant former socialist member of the Seattle City Council and with Workers Fightback and Revolutionary Worker, Jeff Mackler from Socialist Action, Jorge Ramirez from the Spartacist League, Berta Hernandez from Socialistas Sin Fronteras, Cheryl Thornton, SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare chapter chair and Steve Zeltzer with the UFCLP.

This panel took place on March 21, 2026.

Additional Media:

The US Israel War On Iran, US Imperialism, Democrats & Class War In The US With Kshama Sawant
https://youtu.be/_uqSSYaXVzQ

Kshama Sawant,The Fight For Socialism & Lessons Of The Seattle City Council Victory For Today
https://youtu.be/x7Qe3zfGoPc

For more info:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/c-BOmMBgv1Q
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