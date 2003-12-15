Protest israeli consulate in SF

Date:

Friday, March 27, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Autonomous Activists and NAG

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St, SF

‼️Come out and tell the zionist consulate that they are NOT welcome in the Bay‼️



🔻 Friday, March 27, 2026) and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸