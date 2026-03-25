California Fever Dream Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings by Judy Juanita

Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings - Please contact the location before attending

Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU

School of Ethnic Studies,

1600 Holloway, SF

California Fever Dream pre-order | Aquarius Press/Willow Books



As the editor-in-chief of the Black Panther newspaper in the 1960s, she played a major role in history. Judy helped to create the nation's first Black Studies Department. Her powerful life story, California Fever Dream: A Memoir, shows how she contributed to the Black Arts Movement, the BPP, and the Black Student Union at SFSU. It traces the path from a California childhood to her development into a full-fledged novelist, essayist, dramatist, and poet.



Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings - Please contact the location before attending

Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU

School of Ethnic Studies,

1600 Holloway, SF



Saturday, May 2, 2026, 6pm

Nomadic Books

326 23rd St

Oakland, CA



Sunday, May 31, 2026, 11 am to 5 pm

Bay Area Book Festival

Along Allston Way and

Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park

Downtown Berkeley, CA



Sunday, May 31, 2026, 2:45pm

Freight and Salvage

2020 Addison St

Berkeley, CA

