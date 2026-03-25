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California Fever Dream Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings
Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings - Please contact the location before attending
Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU
School of Ethnic Studies,
1600 Holloway, SF
Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU
School of Ethnic Studies,
1600 Holloway, SF
California Fever Dream pre-order | Aquarius Press/Willow Books
As the editor-in-chief of the Black Panther newspaper in the 1960s, she played a major role in history. Judy helped to create the nation's first Black Studies Department. Her powerful life story, California Fever Dream: A Memoir, shows how she contributed to the Black Arts Movement, the BPP, and the Black Student Union at SFSU. It traces the path from a California childhood to her development into a full-fledged novelist, essayist, dramatist, and poet.
Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings - Please contact the location before attending
Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU
School of Ethnic Studies,
1600 Holloway, SF
Saturday, May 2, 2026, 6pm
Nomadic Books
326 23rd St
Oakland, CA
Sunday, May 31, 2026, 11 am to 5 pm
Bay Area Book Festival
Along Allston Way and
Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park
Downtown Berkeley, CA
Sunday, May 31, 2026, 2:45pm
Freight and Salvage
2020 Addison St
Berkeley, CA
As the editor-in-chief of the Black Panther newspaper in the 1960s, she played a major role in history. Judy helped to create the nation's first Black Studies Department. Her powerful life story, California Fever Dream: A Memoir, shows how she contributed to the Black Arts Movement, the BPP, and the Black Student Union at SFSU. It traces the path from a California childhood to her development into a full-fledged novelist, essayist, dramatist, and poet.
Judy Juanita's Upcoming Readings - Please contact the location before attending
Tues., Apr 21, 2 pm-3:30, SFSU
School of Ethnic Studies,
1600 Holloway, SF
Saturday, May 2, 2026, 6pm
Nomadic Books
326 23rd St
Oakland, CA
Sunday, May 31, 2026, 11 am to 5 pm
Bay Area Book Festival
Along Allston Way and
Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park
Downtown Berkeley, CA
Sunday, May 31, 2026, 2:45pm
Freight and Salvage
2020 Addison St
Berkeley, CA
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