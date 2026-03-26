top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/26/2026
U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: U.S. - Israeli Aggression Against Iran: Escalation Risks & the Path to Wider War

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/iran326
Join renowned foreign policy experts Dr. Trita Parsi and Prof. John Mearsheimer for a sharp and urgent discussion on the escalating U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Three weeks into relentless airstrikes, killing top Iranian leaders, targeting nuclear and energy sites, and provoking missile retaliation across the Middle East, the conflict shows no signs of abating. With risks of catastrophic regional escalation mounting, speakers will dissect the drivers of Israeli-U.S. aggression, the folly of regime-change pursuits, Iran's asymmetric responses, and the perilous path toward wider war. Don't miss this critical analysis at a moment when the Middle East and West Asia hang in the balance.

Speakers include:

* Dr. Trita Parsi is the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute and an expert on US-Iran relations, Iranian foreign policy, and Middle East geopolitics.

* Dr. John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 25, 2026 7:10PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code