Webinar: U.S. - Israeli Aggression Against Iran: Escalation Risks & the Path to Wider War

Date:

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join renowned foreign policy experts Dr. Trita Parsi and Prof. John Mearsheimer for a sharp and urgent discussion on the escalating U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. Three weeks into relentless airstrikes, killing top Iranian leaders, targeting nuclear and energy sites, and provoking missile retaliation across the Middle East, the conflict shows no signs of abating. With risks of catastrophic regional escalation mounting, speakers will dissect the drivers of Israeli-U.S. aggression, the folly of regime-change pursuits, Iran's asymmetric responses, and the perilous path toward wider war. Don't miss this critical analysis at a moment when the Middle East and West Asia hang in the balance.



Speakers include:



* Dr. Trita Parsi is the executive vice president of the Quincy Institute and an expert on US-Iran relations, Iranian foreign policy, and Middle East geopolitics.



* Dr. John J. Mearsheimer is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982.