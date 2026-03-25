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ICE Out of SF! Rally at SFPD after SF Cops at SFO Help ICE Arrest Mother & Daughter
The SFPD cops at SFO aided ICE and Federal government agents when they grabbed a mother Angelina Lopez-Jiminez and her daughter Wendy Godinez-Lopez to deport them.
Under the San Francisco Sanctuary law, SFPD is not allowed to help ICE and other Federal Agents arrest and deport immigrants yet this happened at SFO last week. Angelina Lopez-Jiminez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez were both grabbed with the support of the TSA, ICE and the San Francisco police department.
A protest rally was held at the SFPD headquarters in San Francisco to protest the role of the SFPD and their increased pay increases while funding for immigrants is being cut under SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie.
This rally took place on March 23, 2026.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
A protest rally was held at the SFPD headquarters in San Francisco to protest the role of the SFPD and their increased pay increases while funding for immigrants is being cut under SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie.
This rally took place on March 23, 2026.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dVHyI4L6ODI
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