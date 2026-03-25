top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas San Francisco U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

ICE Out of SF! Rally at SFPD after SF Cops at SFO Help ICE Arrest Mother & Daughter

by LVP
Wed, Mar 25, 2026 6:13PM
The SFPD cops at SFO aided ICE and Federal government agents when they grabbed a mother Angelina Lopez-Jiminez and her daughter Wendy Godinez-Lopez to deport them.
SFPD Helped ICE Grab Immigrant Mother & Daughter
Under the San Francisco Sanctuary law, SFPD is not allowed to help ICE and other Federal Agents arrest and deport immigrants yet this happened at SFO last week. Angelina Lopez-Jiminez and Wendy Godinez-Lopez were both grabbed with the support of the TSA, ICE and the San Francisco police department.

A protest rally was held at the SFPD headquarters in San Francisco to protest the role of the SFPD and their increased pay increases while funding for immigrants is being cut under SF billionaire mayor Daniel Lurie.

This rally took place on March 23, 2026.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dVHyI4L6ODI
§Rally At SFPD HQ To Protest Illegal Action By SFPD At SFO
by LVP
Wed, Mar 25, 2026 6:13PM
sm_ice_rally_at_sfpd_over_sppd_sfo_attack_on_immigrants.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held to protest the illegal action of SFPD cops at SFO to help ICE grab and immigrant and her daughter
https://youtu.be/dVHyI4L6ODI
§The Physical Attack On Immigrant Mother
by LVP
Wed, Mar 25, 2026 6:13PM
img_4613_3.jpg
The SFPD helped that attack on Angelina Lopez-Jiminez, the mother of Wendy Godinez-Lopez
https://youtu.be/dVHyI4L6ODI
§ICE Surrounded Angelina Lopez-Jiminez With The Support Of SFPD
by LVP
Wed, Mar 25, 2026 6:13PM
sm_mother.jpeg
original image (450x519)
The SFPD helped detain and deport immigrant mother Angelina Godinez-Lopez and her daughter Wendy Godinez-Lopez violating the San Francisco Sanctuary laws.
https://youtu.be/dVHyI4L6ODI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$135.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code