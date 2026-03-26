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Phonebank for the Release of Ya'akub Ira Vijandre
Date:
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
CAIR
Location Details:
Join us for a community phonebank as we take action to support Ya’akub and demand justice. Together, we’ll be reaching out to community members, raising awareness, and mobilizing support to call for his release.
No prior experience is needed—training and a script will be provided. This is a great opportunity to plug in, take meaningful action, and be part of a collective effort to stand against injustice.
No prior experience is needed—training and a script will be provided. This is a great opportunity to plug in, take meaningful action, and be part of a collective effort to stand against injustice.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 25, 2026 5:07PM
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