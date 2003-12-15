From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Mujeres Chingonas: Women's Power BART Plazas Takeover Festival in SF Mission Dist.
Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Mission Lotería
Location Details:
Heart of the Mission District:
16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
FREE
16th Street and 24th Street BART Plazas
FREE
Celebrate Mujeres Chingonas with Mission Lotería! Female-led vendors, live art, dance, music, and free community activities.
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Locations: 16th Street Mission BART Plaza & 24th Street Mission BART Plaza
Both plazas will feature programming throughout the day, so be sure to explore both locations.
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mujeres-chingonas-bart-plaza-takeover-tickets-1984599025108
Celebrate MUJERES CHINGONAS with Mission Lotería as we take over the 16th Street and
24th Street BART Plazas in the heart of the Mission District!
This special community activation highlights women in art, music, entrepreneurship, and culture. Join us for a vibrant afternoon featuring female-led brands, live art, music, dance, and interactive activities for all ages.
Come explore both plazas and experience the creativity and talent of women shaping our local community. Whether you’re stopping by for a dance class, browsing the mercadito, or creating your own Lotería card, there’s something for everyone.
Best of all — the event is completely free and open to the public. Optional paid upgrades come with additional perks and support our programming.
Event Highlights:
Free flower bouquet station (while supplies last)
Female-led brand mercadito featuring local vendors
Live podcast interviews spotlighting inspiring women
Live mural painting with Graffiti Camp for Girls
Dance class featuring salsa and bachata with Akeemi
Arts & Crafts Station with Mission Lotería: Create your own custom Lotería card inspired by the neighborhood
About Mission Lotería
Mission Lotería is a community-powered cultural initiative that celebrates local businesses, artists, and neighborhood culture through creative activations, games, and events across San Francisco.
Follow us on Instagram for updates: @missionloteria
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Locations: 16th Street Mission BART Plaza & 24th Street Mission BART Plaza
Both plazas will feature programming throughout the day, so be sure to explore both locations.
Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mujeres-chingonas-bart-plaza-takeover-tickets-1984599025108
Celebrate MUJERES CHINGONAS with Mission Lotería as we take over the 16th Street and
24th Street BART Plazas in the heart of the Mission District!
This special community activation highlights women in art, music, entrepreneurship, and culture. Join us for a vibrant afternoon featuring female-led brands, live art, music, dance, and interactive activities for all ages.
Come explore both plazas and experience the creativity and talent of women shaping our local community. Whether you’re stopping by for a dance class, browsing the mercadito, or creating your own Lotería card, there’s something for everyone.
Best of all — the event is completely free and open to the public. Optional paid upgrades come with additional perks and support our programming.
Event Highlights:
Free flower bouquet station (while supplies last)
Female-led brand mercadito featuring local vendors
Live podcast interviews spotlighting inspiring women
Live mural painting with Graffiti Camp for Girls
Dance class featuring salsa and bachata with Akeemi
Arts & Crafts Station with Mission Lotería: Create your own custom Lotería card inspired by the neighborhood
About Mission Lotería
Mission Lotería is a community-powered cultural initiative that celebrates local businesses, artists, and neighborhood culture through creative activations, games, and events across San Francisco.
Follow us on Instagram for updates: @missionloteria
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mujeres-ching...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 25, 2026 11:56AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network