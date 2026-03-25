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Branding the Enemy: Terror List, Venezuela, and the Fight Over 'Antifa'
Date:
Tuesday, April 07, 2026
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury Institute of International Studies
Email:
Phone:
8316473502
Location Details:
Irvine Auditorium, McCone Building 499 Pierce Street Monterey, CA 93940
Terror lists can be powerful national security tools-or political weapons. This talk explores how designations are made, how evidence is (and isn’t) tested, and what happens when governments push the boundaries of “terrorism” to target opponents or messy political movements. Using Venezuela and the “Antifa” controversy as anchors, we’ll examine the real-world consequences for law, economic warfare, diplomacy, and civil liberties.
This event is free and open to the public.
5:30–6:30 PM Program with Jason Blazakis, Director, Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, Middlebury Institute.
6:30–7:15 PM Book signing and reception (Books available for purchase)
Cosponsored by the Gerry Taylor Seminars Endowment Fund and the Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation
Register to Attend.
This event is free and open to the public.
5:30–6:30 PM Program with Jason Blazakis, Director, Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism, Middlebury Institute.
6:30–7:15 PM Book signing and reception (Books available for purchase)
Cosponsored by the Gerry Taylor Seminars Endowment Fund and the Monterey Public Library Friends & Foundation
Register to Attend.
For more information: http://go.miis.edu/terrordisrupted
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 25, 2026 11:32AM
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