Community Call: Not Our End Times

Date:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Christians for a Free Palestine

Location Details:

The United States, with Israel, has entered another illegal war of regime change, this time in Iran. You may have noticed top military leaders in the U.S., including the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are also openly promoting Christian Zionist “end times” narratives about this being a war of "Armageddon," to bring the "return of Jesus Christ."



We knew that Israel wouldn’t stop with Gaza, and we knew Christian Zionists, like CUFI (Christians United for Israel) have been lobbying for regime change in Iran for years. Now, our faith is being used to justify and motivate the US war machine. How do we, as Christians, and as people living in the U.S. respond to this war?



On this month's Community Call we will dive into the dangerous combination of U.S. militarism and Christian Zionism, and its effects on Iran, Palestine, and the whole world; we will hear from military defectors and movement leaders about what this moment calls us as Christians to do and we'll share about CFP's ongoing work countering Christian Zionism, including this summer's Interfaith Action for Palestine.