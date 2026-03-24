A statewide rally for single payer healthcare was held in San Francisco on March 20, 2026 and teachers, an actor and nurse spoke out.

On March 20, 2026 a statewide rally was held in Sacramento state capitol for single payerhealth care in California. Trade unionists spoke out about they, their families and studentsare being affected.They also discussed the attack on Medicare Advantage which is being privatized with privateinsurance companies taking over the operation of medicare.The Democratic Party and Democratic politicians who are supported by the unions havepromised for decades that it would implement single payer but time after time according tospeakers they betrayed their promises.Additional Media:Healthcare, Capitalism, Labor & Single Payer With Mark NorbergThe National Healthcare Nightmare, Labor, Privatization & Single PayerHealthcare For All! National Single Payer Rally In San Francisco-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill PeopleThe Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025Getting Looters Out Of Healthcare:Unions, Healthcare Privatization & Public Control Of HealthcareHow AFL-CIO & Unions Are Pushing Privatization Of Medicare With Joe Maniscalo of Work-BitesHow The AFL-CIO Leadership & The Democratic Party Have Helped Privatize Medicare And How Retirees Are Fighting BackAARP AFL CIO Push Medicare DisadvantageMedicare Advantage and Vertical Consolidation in Health CareFor More Info:California United For Single Payer HealthcareWorkWeekLabor Video Project