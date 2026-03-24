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California Central Valley Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

California Teachers, Actor & Nurse Speak Out for Single Payer at California State Rally

by LVP
Tue, Mar 24, 2026 7:54PM
A statewide rally for single payer healthcare was held in San Francisco on March 20, 2026 and teachers, an actor and nurse spoke out.
A statewide rally for single payer healthcare was held in San Francisoc on March 20, 2026 and teachers, an actor and nurse spoke out.
original image (2088x1842)
On March 20, 2026 a statewide rally was held in Sacramento state capitol for single payer
health care in California. Trade unionists spoke out about they, their families and students
are being affected.

They also discussed the attack on Medicare Advantage which is being privatized with private
insurance companies taking over the operation of medicare.

The Democratic Party and Democratic politicians who are supported by the unions have
promised for decades that it would implement single payer but time after time according to
speakers they betrayed their promises.

Additional Media:

Healthcare, Capitalism, Labor & Single Payer With Mark Norberg
https://youtu.be/sSFEjUzTnRU

The National Healthcare Nightmare, Labor, Privatization & Single Payer
https://youtu.be/OInEmfJyA3o

Healthcare For All! National Single Payer Rally In San Francisco-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill People
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs

The Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025
https://youtu.be/_yeMhKQaMaU

Getting Looters Out Of Healthcare:Unions, Healthcare Privatization & Public Control Of Healthcare
https://youtu.be/NA4vU6AfLVo

How AFL-CIO & Unions Are Pushing Privatization Of Medicare With Joe Maniscalo of Work-Bites
https://youtu.be/IF3xttEZh8w

How The AFL-CIO Leadership & The Democratic Party Have Helped Privatize Medicare And How Retirees Are Fighting Back
https://ufclp.org/how-the-afl-cio-the-democratic-party-have-helped-privatize-medicare-and-how-retirees-are-fighting-back/

AARP AFL CIO Push Medicare Disadvantage
https://www.corporatecrimereporter.com/news/200/aarp-afl-push-medicare-disadvantage/

Medicare Advantage and Vertical Consolidation in Health Care
https://www.economicliberties.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Medicare-Advantage-AELP.pdf

For More Info:
California United For Single Payer Healthcare
http://www.cuspcoalition.org
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
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