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VFHL Online Film Salon: Field Testing Israeli Occupation Tech: The Palestine Lab
Date:
Sunday, April 19, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land (VFHL)
Location Details:
Israel is one of the world's top arms exporters, selling drones, cyber weapons, biometric systems, and crowd control tools to more than 130 countries, marketed as “combat-proven” after being deployed on Palestinians living under military occupation. This Round Table centers the human impact of this experimentation, examining how Palestinian lives are used as testing grounds for weapons, AI platforms, and policing tactics later exported worldwide.
Panelists will trace the connections between Israeli military and police forces and U.S. policing and immigration enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. From occupied Palestine to U.S. cities and detention centers, these technologies fuel shared systems of racialized violence, displacement, and population control.
Watch the curated videos included in the registration confirmation email at your convenience ahead of the discussion.
Join the Q&A discussion with:
* Omar Zahzah: Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
* Jeff Halper: Israeli-American anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist
* Antony Loewenstein: Investigative journalist, author, podcaster, and filmmaker
* Hassan El-Tayyab (Moderator): Author, songwriter, FCNL legislative director for Middle East policy
Watch the Trailer: https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-April2026Trailer
Panelists will trace the connections between Israeli military and police forces and U.S. policing and immigration enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. From occupied Palestine to U.S. cities and detention centers, these technologies fuel shared systems of racialized violence, displacement, and population control.
Watch the curated videos included in the registration confirmation email at your convenience ahead of the discussion.
Join the Q&A discussion with:
* Omar Zahzah: Assistant Professor, AMED Studies, San Francisco State University
* Jeff Halper: Israeli-American anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist
* Antony Loewenstein: Investigative journalist, author, podcaster, and filmmaker
* Hassan El-Tayyab (Moderator): Author, songwriter, FCNL legislative director for Middle East policy
Watch the Trailer: https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-April2026Trailer
For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 24, 2026 5:34PM
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