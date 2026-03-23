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Indybay Feature
The Collapse of International Law
Date:
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Location Details:
Federal Building
280 South First Street
San Jose, CA 95113
280 South First Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Trump Administration policies are not only undermining international law but also dramatically affecting the lives of Bay Area residents. Local residents will speak out as the deterioration of humanitarian migration law, the use of tax dollars for illegal overseas military adventures instead of meeting local human needs, and attacks on specific nations are causing tremendous anxiety, grief, anger, and harm to local residents. The unprecedented violations of international law are destroying lives at home and abroad.
11:30 am - Protest and Rally
12:00 noon - Press Conference
11:30 am - Protest and Rally
12:00 noon - Press Conference
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 23, 2026 10:18PM
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