The Collapse of International Law

Date:

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)

Location Details:

Federal Building

280 South First Street

San Jose, CA 95113

Trump Administration policies are not only undermining international law but also dramatically affecting the lives of Bay Area residents. Local residents will speak out as the deterioration of humanitarian migration law, the use of tax dollars for illegal overseas military adventures instead of meeting local human needs, and attacks on specific nations are causing tremendous anxiety, grief, anger, and harm to local residents. The unprecedented violations of international law are destroying lives at home and abroad.



11:30 am - Protest and Rally

12:00 noon - Press Conference