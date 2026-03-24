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Indybay Feature
San José: Demand Ethical Investment
Date:
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Time:
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José City Hall, Council Chambers
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
200 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95113
Action Alert
Give public comment to the San José City Council.
No investment of reserves and pension funds for:
• Genocide
• ICE
• Prisons
Demand ethical investment!
Give public comment to the San José City Council.
No investment of reserves and pension funds for:
• Genocide
• ICE
• Prisons
Demand ethical investment!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 23, 2026 9:56PM
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