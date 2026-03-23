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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/20/2026
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 2 Candidate Forum

San Francisco Supervisor, District 2 Candidate Forum
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Date:
Monday, April 20, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Calvary Presbyterian Church 2515 Fillmore St, San Francisco 94115

Your voice. Your vote. Our community's future.

The race for San Francisco Supervisor, District 2 is on — and this forum gives you the chance to hear directly from the people asking for your vote.

This is a candidate forum, not a debate. Candidates will answer questions about the issues and policies that matter to District 2 and our city. When you register, you can submit a question for consideration.

This nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public. Attend in person or watch online. The livestream link and event recording will be shared with everyone who registers.

Unsure which district you're in? Look up your supervisor district.

Nonpartisan event requirements: Attendees may not wear clothing or buttons supporting any candidate, political party, or ballot measure, and may not bring campaign signs or materials into the venue.

Accessibility: The in-person venue is accessible to people who use mobility devices. The livestream will be closed captioned.

Getting to the venue: Muni 1, 22, 24, and 45. Street parking can be difficult.

CO-HOSTS

​League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

ACLU Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil rights and civil liberties for all Californians. Learn more at aclunorcal.org.

Calvary Presbyterian Church is a faith community that welcomes the marginalized, seeks justice for the oppressed, and builds community through worship, study, and fellowship. Learn more at calvarypresbyterian.org.

SFGovTV delivers the best of City Hall to your home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on San Francisco cable channels 26, and 78, and online. Learn more at sfgovtv.org.

By registering for, participating in, or attending this event, you confirm that you understand and consent that your name, voice, image, appearance, likeness, or other information may be recorded or otherwise captured for use by the event organizer and its partners.

For more information: https://luma.com/1o7hdu1f?utm_source=indybay
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 23, 2026 4:53PM
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