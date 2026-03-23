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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/29/2026
San Francisco Government & Elections

San Francisco Congressional Candidate Forum

San Francisco Congressional Candidate Forum
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Date:
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF 1675 Owens St, San Francisco 94158

Your voice. Your vote. Our community's future.

The race for San Francisco's representative in U.S. Congress is on — and this forum gives you the chance to hear directly from the people asking for your vote.

The stakes are high. The top two vote-getters in the June primary for California's 11th Congressional district (CA-11) will advance to the general election in November. Who makes it through is up to you.

This is a candidate forum, not a debate. Candidates will answer questions about the issues and policies that matter to our city, state, and nation. When you register, you can submit a question for consideration. Candidates who meet LWVSF's eligibility criteria for this forum are invited to participate.

This nonpartisan forum is free and open to the public. Attend in person or watch online. The livestream link and event recording will be shared with everyone who registers.

Registration required to attend in person: For security reasons, you must register before the event and bring an ID, which will be checked at the door.

Nonpartisan event requirements: You may not wear clothing or buttons supporting any candidate, political party, or ballot measure, and may not bring campaign signs or materials into the venue.

Accessibility: The in-person venue is accessible to people who use mobility devices. The livestream will be closed captioned.

Getting to the venue: Muni 15, 22, 48, 91, and T. Paid parking at the venue, with accessible parking available.

CO-HOSTS

League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

University of California San Francisco is the leading university dedicated to advancing health worldwide through preeminent biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. Learn more at ucsf.edu.

ACLU Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil rights and civil liberties for all Californians. Learn more at /aclunorcal.org.

Jones Memorial United Methodist Church is a historically African American/Black church named in honor of Bishop Robert E. Jones, the first Black Bishop of the Methodist Episcopal Church.

SFGovTV delivers the best of City Hall to your home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on San Francisco cable channels 26, and 78, and online. Learn more at sfgovtv.org.

By registering for, participating in, or attending this event, you confirm that you understand and consent that your name, voice, image, appearance, likeness, or other information may be recorded or otherwise captured for use by the event organizer and its partners.

For more information: https://luma.com/u06lp1y4?utm_source=indybay
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 23, 2026 4:45PM
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