Earth Month Kick-Off Webinar: Ending War & Defending the Planet

Date:

Wednesday, April 01, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join us as we kick off Earth Month 2026 with a webinar and discussion on the current moment. We are in an era of escalated imperial violence, as the U.S. and Israel bomb natural gas fields and oil depots in Iran, launch new regime change efforts for oil in Venezuela, and continue to add more money to the budget of the world's #1 institutional polluter, the Pentagon, every day.



At the same time, the anti-war movement and environmental movements are becoming increasingly more unified, as more people around the world recognize that we cannot have any more blood for oil, and we cannot save the planet without ending war, militarism, and imperialism. Join us to learn about how war is not green, what we are facing in the current movement, and the vast organizing efforts to build something new.