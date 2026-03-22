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Oakland 2025 evictions were lower than evictions in 2016 & 2015
April 10, 2008 photo of anti-eviction activists, including Anne Omura, Marc Janowitz, Jorge Aguilar, Dean Preston, Adam Gold, and others, at an urgent strategy session in Oakland to fight back against Prop 98, which was defeated. Photo by Lydia Ganz
Oakland 2025 evictions were lower than evictions in 2016 & 2015
By Lynda Carson - March 22, 2026
Oakland CA, - According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Oakland is a city in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area in the U.S. state of California. It is the county seat of and the most populous city in Alameda County, California, with a population of 440,646 in 2020. A major West Coast port, Oakland is the most populous city in the East Bay, the third most populous city in the Bay Area, and the eighth most populous city in California. It serves as the Bay Area's trade center: the Port of Oakland is the busiest port in Northern California, and the fifth- or sixth-busiest in the United States. A charter city, Oakland was incorporated on May 4, 1852, in the wake of the state's increasing population due to the California gold rush.
Between January 2020 and March 2022, Oakland suffered a disproportionate death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta cron hybrid variant within the San Francisco Bay Area.
An analysis by the Urban Institute of U.S. Census 2000 numbers showed Oakland had the third-highest concentration of gays and lesbians among the 50 largest U.S. cities, behind San Francisco and Seattle. Census data showed that among incorporated places that have at least 500 female couples, Oakland had the nation's largest proportion. In the 2000 census, 2,650 lesbian couples identified as such in Oakland; one in every 41 Oakland couples identified as a same-sex female partnership.”
Oakland 2025 evictions were lower than evictions in 2016 & 2015
In Oakland which has weak rent control laws, according to records from the City of Oakland from 1/1/2016 through 12/31/2016, it received 8,551 eviction termination notices. According to additional records from the Housing and Community Development Department in Oakland, there were around 12,050 eviction termination notices served in Oakland from 1/1/2015 through 2/29/2016.
In contrast, there were 5,268 eviction notices filed in Oakland during 2025, despite the fact that Oakland has Just Cause eviction protections.
Reportedly, during January 2026, “San Francisco rents are now roughly 70% higher than those in Oakland, the largest difference in the better part of a decade.
According to the City of Oakland on March 12, 2026, “The Rent Adjustment Program receives eviction notices. We released a list of all notices filed in 2025, including the date filed, property address, and reason for the notice. We do not have records of evictions that have taken place.”
There were 5,268 evictions filed in Oakland during 2025, and the rent statistics show the rents have been skyrocketing. In Oakland, landlords have been charging Rolls Royce prices for rents, in ghetto locations.
Reportedly in Oakland according to RentCafe.com, “The average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,578, a 1% increase compared to the previous year, when the average rent was $2,552.”
Some of the evictions were filed in 2025, for failure to pay rent, owner/relative move in evictions, disorderly conduct, rental agreement violations, cease and desist orders, damage to property, property exempt (whatever that means), denial to access of rental unit, illegal unit, using rental unit for illegal purposes, owner re-occupancy, and repairs to unit. Failure to pay rent was the main reason for the eviction notices.
Apparently some of the eviction notices were served by Lake Merritt Apartments, SKAIA Apartments, Essex Property Trust at The Landing, The John Stewart Company at Campbell Village Court, The Chase Apartment Homes, The Uptown apartments, City Towers Apartments, Domain Oakland apartments, Lioncreek Crossing apartments, Vespr Luxury Apartments, Claridge Apartments, Coliseum Place owned by Resources for Community Development managed by The John Stewart Company, AC Housing Choices, Lapham Company, and many, many other landlords.
Reportedly, “Between July 2023 and June 2024, nearly 22,000 eviction lawsuits were filed in the nine-county Bay Area — one for every 56 renter households, or a rate of 1.7% — the study found. Alameda County's rate was even higher during that period, 2.3%, making it the third highest after Solano and Contra Costa counties.”
Eviction Rates In The Bay Area And Northern California For 2017
Out of 60,671 renter households in the Vallejo-Fairview area, there were 2,354 evictions during the past year.
Out of 142,789 renter households in Fresno, there were 4,530 evictions during the past year
Out of 72,875 renter households in Santa Rosa, there were 1,459 evictions during the past year.
Out of 18,010 renter households in Napa, there were 434 evictions during the past year.
Out of 333,913 renter households in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade area, there were 110,074 evictions during the past year.
Out of 22,585 renter households in the Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna area, there were 381 evictions during the past year.
Out of 27,907 renter households in Yuba City, there were 1,381 evictions during the past year.
Out of 34,966 renter households in Chico, there were 1,260 evictions during the past year.
Out of 24,948 renter households in Redding during the past year, there were 737 evictions during the past year.
Out of 63,902 renter households in Salinas, there were 1,464 evictions during the past year.
Out of 104,270 renter households in the Stockton-Lodi area, there were 3,975 evictions during the past year.
Out of 74,936 renter households in Modesto, there were 2,585 evictions during the past year.
Out of 37,152 renter households in Merced, there were 1,463 evictions during the past year.
Metro areas with the highest eviction rates across the nation in 2017 include #1) Memphis, #2) Phoenix, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas, Louisville, Houston, Virginia Beach, VA, and Cincinnati.
For those needing help fighting against evictions, try The Eviction Defense Center.
https://www.evictiondefensecenteroakland.org/
East Bay Community Law Center.
https://ebclc.org/
Bay Area Legal Aid.
https://baylegal.org/
The photo below is from April 12, 2000, with anti-eviction activists Ira Jacobowitz, Marc Janowitz, and Lynda Carson (myself), at an anti-eviction rally in front of the Oakland Federal Building, in support of Herman Walker (sitting down) who was facing eviction under HUD’s notorious “One Strike Policy.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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By Lynda Carson - March 22, 2026
Oakland CA, - According to Wikipedia, in part it says, “Oakland is a city in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area in the U.S. state of California. It is the county seat of and the most populous city in Alameda County, California, with a population of 440,646 in 2020. A major West Coast port, Oakland is the most populous city in the East Bay, the third most populous city in the Bay Area, and the eighth most populous city in California. It serves as the Bay Area's trade center: the Port of Oakland is the busiest port in Northern California, and the fifth- or sixth-busiest in the United States. A charter city, Oakland was incorporated on May 4, 1852, in the wake of the state's increasing population due to the California gold rush.
Between January 2020 and March 2022, Oakland suffered a disproportionate death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta cron hybrid variant within the San Francisco Bay Area.
An analysis by the Urban Institute of U.S. Census 2000 numbers showed Oakland had the third-highest concentration of gays and lesbians among the 50 largest U.S. cities, behind San Francisco and Seattle. Census data showed that among incorporated places that have at least 500 female couples, Oakland had the nation's largest proportion. In the 2000 census, 2,650 lesbian couples identified as such in Oakland; one in every 41 Oakland couples identified as a same-sex female partnership.”
Oakland 2025 evictions were lower than evictions in 2016 & 2015
In Oakland which has weak rent control laws, according to records from the City of Oakland from 1/1/2016 through 12/31/2016, it received 8,551 eviction termination notices. According to additional records from the Housing and Community Development Department in Oakland, there were around 12,050 eviction termination notices served in Oakland from 1/1/2015 through 2/29/2016.
In contrast, there were 5,268 eviction notices filed in Oakland during 2025, despite the fact that Oakland has Just Cause eviction protections.
Reportedly, during January 2026, “San Francisco rents are now roughly 70% higher than those in Oakland, the largest difference in the better part of a decade.
According to the City of Oakland on March 12, 2026, “The Rent Adjustment Program receives eviction notices. We released a list of all notices filed in 2025, including the date filed, property address, and reason for the notice. We do not have records of evictions that have taken place.”
There were 5,268 evictions filed in Oakland during 2025, and the rent statistics show the rents have been skyrocketing. In Oakland, landlords have been charging Rolls Royce prices for rents, in ghetto locations.
Reportedly in Oakland according to RentCafe.com, “The average rent for an apartment in Oakland is $2,578, a 1% increase compared to the previous year, when the average rent was $2,552.”
Some of the evictions were filed in 2025, for failure to pay rent, owner/relative move in evictions, disorderly conduct, rental agreement violations, cease and desist orders, damage to property, property exempt (whatever that means), denial to access of rental unit, illegal unit, using rental unit for illegal purposes, owner re-occupancy, and repairs to unit. Failure to pay rent was the main reason for the eviction notices.
Apparently some of the eviction notices were served by Lake Merritt Apartments, SKAIA Apartments, Essex Property Trust at The Landing, The John Stewart Company at Campbell Village Court, The Chase Apartment Homes, The Uptown apartments, City Towers Apartments, Domain Oakland apartments, Lioncreek Crossing apartments, Vespr Luxury Apartments, Claridge Apartments, Coliseum Place owned by Resources for Community Development managed by The John Stewart Company, AC Housing Choices, Lapham Company, and many, many other landlords.
Reportedly, “Between July 2023 and June 2024, nearly 22,000 eviction lawsuits were filed in the nine-county Bay Area — one for every 56 renter households, or a rate of 1.7% — the study found. Alameda County's rate was even higher during that period, 2.3%, making it the third highest after Solano and Contra Costa counties.”
Eviction Rates In The Bay Area And Northern California For 2017
Out of 60,671 renter households in the Vallejo-Fairview area, there were 2,354 evictions during the past year.
Out of 142,789 renter households in Fresno, there were 4,530 evictions during the past year
Out of 72,875 renter households in Santa Rosa, there were 1,459 evictions during the past year.
Out of 18,010 renter households in Napa, there were 434 evictions during the past year.
Out of 333,913 renter households in the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade area, there were 110,074 evictions during the past year.
Out of 22,585 renter households in the Eureka-Arcata-Fortuna area, there were 381 evictions during the past year.
Out of 27,907 renter households in Yuba City, there were 1,381 evictions during the past year.
Out of 34,966 renter households in Chico, there were 1,260 evictions during the past year.
Out of 24,948 renter households in Redding during the past year, there were 737 evictions during the past year.
Out of 63,902 renter households in Salinas, there were 1,464 evictions during the past year.
Out of 104,270 renter households in the Stockton-Lodi area, there were 3,975 evictions during the past year.
Out of 74,936 renter households in Modesto, there were 2,585 evictions during the past year.
Out of 37,152 renter households in Merced, there were 1,463 evictions during the past year.
Metro areas with the highest eviction rates across the nation in 2017 include #1) Memphis, #2) Phoenix, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Dallas, Las Vegas, Louisville, Houston, Virginia Beach, VA, and Cincinnati.
For those needing help fighting against evictions, try The Eviction Defense Center.
https://www.evictiondefensecenteroakland.org/
East Bay Community Law Center.
https://ebclc.org/
Bay Area Legal Aid.
https://baylegal.org/
The photo below is from April 12, 2000, with anti-eviction activists Ira Jacobowitz, Marc Janowitz, and Lynda Carson (myself), at an anti-eviction rally in front of the Oakland Federal Building, in support of Herman Walker (sitting down) who was facing eviction under HUD’s notorious “One Strike Policy.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
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