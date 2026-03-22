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View events for the week of 6/19/2026
California Central Valley Racial Justice

2026 California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday - Dia de Los Negros

West Lawn California State Capitol 10th &amp; Capitol Mall
original image (740x576)
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Date:
Friday, June 19, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
West Lawn
California State Capitol
10th & Capitol Mall
Come experience our free community event building upon statewide efforts toward aligning our Title 5 US Federal Juneteenth Holiday throughput the Great State of California and beyond.

Our California State Legislature will one day align with our Juneteenth Federal Holiday in mutual respect and appreciation upgrading from a quasi- optional holiday recognized on the 3rd Saturday in June, as a Day of Observance, in official statue.

Throughout our Great State of California, the 5th largest economy on earth, we continue to encourage public municipalities, State Agencies, California Corporations and Multi-National Corporations to align with our Title 5, US Federal Juneteenth Holiday while building mutually beneficial relationships year round.

Together, we prepare for a very special 2026 Juneteenth California season showcasing our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom, to include a special recognition of 1,918 United States Colored Troop enlistees from California, according to the US Civil War Museum in Washington DC.

From sea to shining sea and beyond, our long and arduous journey continues as we march toward an official paid State of California Juneteenth Holiday aligned with our Title 5 US Juneteenth Federal Holiday continues.

Come experience Juneteenth exhibits, music, spoken word, food and fashion in a good way.

Juneteenth, is our global milestone part of the close of our U.S. Civil War, to include June 19, 1867 an often unspoken part of our Mexican Juneteenth experience, Dia de Los Negros, a powerful growing tradition we spotlight the connected path toward freedom and independence.

2026 California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday Celebration will include a special "Block Party" for all Californians and visitors to explore a broader perspective of Juneteenth.

Consider an opportunity to pause, reflect and discover our unique California Journey Towards Freedom as we reconnect with our extended global Pan African family both at home and abroad.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Mar 22, 2026 7:03PM
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