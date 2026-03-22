No Tech Overlords Protest

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Wolves/Grannies

Location Details:

Palantir

100 Hamilton Ave

downtown Palo Alto

we meet on the Alma St. side of the building (near entrance)

Looking for a protest on No Kings Day that is NOT tied to Democratic Party aligned organization? Look no further!



Join us at Palantir, techno-fascist corporation that monetizes surveillance and terror.



Palantir is located in downtown Palo Alto and we will have an activist social event for drinks and grub after our one hour demonstration.



No sign? No problem!

We have banners and signs and songs to sing.



Peter Thiel, Chairman of the Board of Palantir, is obsessed with the Anti Christ. And according to Wired magazine, he's also obsessed with Carl Schmitt, a German jurist who provided the ideological justification for the Third Reich.



Any way you slice it, Thiel should be counting his marbles, not his money, 'cause dude lost the plot somewhere a long time ago. In a reasonably functional world, he'd be in a quiet, padded room someplace calm and relaxing, getting the help he so desperately needs so he can re-enter society without hurting himself and others. Unfortunately, we're not and he's out there walking the earth right now, creating companies like Palantir, a techno-fascist corporation that monetizes surveillance and terror.



Because it's not consumer facing, many people have no idea what Palantir is, what they do, and how terrifying it is that they are moving in lockstep with the Trump administration to help ICE detain and deport law abiding community members, depriving them of due process along the way. 'Cause hey, the rule of law is nothing but a speed bump if you're a billionaire!



We'll show up in front of Palantir's office in Palo Alto and spend an hour raising consciousness, singing with our co-hosts The Raging Grannies, holding signs, and bringing the most joyful of joyful rages.



