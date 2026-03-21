Window on the West Bank

Date:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

San José Against War

Location Details:

San José Peace & Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

While devastation, displacement, and catastrophic humanitarian crisis have unfolded in Gaza, the West Bank of Palestine also faces escalating challenges to survival and existence. Palestinians have undertaken extraordinary measures just to live and persevere in their homes and homeland.



Alex Dillard and Sharat Lin share observations after recent visits to the Occupied West Bank.



- Free and open to the public

- Wheelchair accessible



Sponsored by San José Against War

Co-sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center and Human Agenda