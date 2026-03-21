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Indybay Feature
Window on the West Bank
Date:
Saturday, March 28, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
San José Against War
Location Details:
San José Peace & Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
While devastation, displacement, and catastrophic humanitarian crisis have unfolded in Gaza, the West Bank of Palestine also faces escalating challenges to survival and existence. Palestinians have undertaken extraordinary measures just to live and persevere in their homes and homeland.
Alex Dillard and Sharat Lin share observations after recent visits to the Occupied West Bank.
- Free and open to the public
- Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by San José Against War
Co-sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center and Human Agenda
Alex Dillard and Sharat Lin share observations after recent visits to the Occupied West Bank.
- Free and open to the public
- Wheelchair accessible
Sponsored by San José Against War
Co-sponsored by the San José Peace & Justice Center and Human Agenda
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 21, 2026 8:58PM
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