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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/22/2026
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Free movie screening + panel discussion: “No Place to Grow Old”

A shelter that has been pieced together from tarps and other materials. Overlaid is the text "No Place to Grow Old."
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Date:
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
League of Women Voters of San Francisco
Location Details:
Internet Archive, 300 Funston Ave, San Francisco

Watch a free screening of "No Place to Grow Old," a powerful short documentary that explores the growing crisis of housing insecurity among older adults.

Register for your free ticket!

Through moving personal stories and expert insights, the film highlights the limited options seniors face as they struggle to find safe, stable housing.

Following the screening, stay for a discussion and audience Q&A with a panel of local advocates who are working on solutions here in our own community.

Panel

Co-hosts

League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that empowers voters and defends democracy. People of all genders welcome. Learn more at lwvsf.org.

National Council of Negro Women leads, empowers, and advocates for women of African descent, their families, and communities. NCNW NorCal Coalition represents ten sections in Northern California, including the NCNW Golden Gate and San Francisco sections. Learn more at norcal-ncnw.org, goldengatencnw.org, and facebook.com/NCNWSF415.

Older Women’s League, also known as OWL San Francisco, focuses on critical issues facing women as they age. Learn more at owlsf.org.

San Francisco Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is an organization of college educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service with a primary focus on the Black community. Learn more at sfacdst.org.

For more information: https://luma.com/lrtq1eg5?utm_source=indybay
Added to the calendar on Sat, Mar 21, 2026 2:10PM
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