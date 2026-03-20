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Target Cooperates With ICE
Complicit business exposed.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, March 19) - On a hot downtown afternoon, a small number of activist felt it was necessary to expose the large retail operation, Target, as complicit with ICE terrorists.
Target, along with other large retail operations such as Home Depot and Walmart, not only hires exploited low wage workers that tend to be immigrants, but allows ICE terrorists to kidnap people as they wait in the parking lots looking for work.
The parking lots are private property and these corporations would be within their rights determined who and what type of activity is allowed next to their stores,
Though Target has been in financial trouble lately, it is attempting to re-invent itself as more in touch contemporary values.by, for instance, carrying more fruits and vegetable. The Market Street store in the Metreon building did seem quite busy. Many shoppers appeared to be Latino. They might wish to be aware of where their shopping dollars are going.
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