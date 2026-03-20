top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Police State & Prisons

Target Cooperates With ICE

by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
Complicit business exposed.
Complicit business exposed.
original image (1200x1926)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, March 19) - On a hot downtown afternoon, a small number of activist felt it was necessary to expose the large retail operation, Target, as complicit with ICE terrorists.

Target, along with other large retail operations such as Home Depot and Walmart, not only hires exploited low wage workers that tend to be immigrants, but allows ICE terrorists to kidnap people as they wait in the parking lots looking for work.

The parking lots are private property and these corporations would be within their rights determined who and what type of activity is allowed next to their stores,

Though Target has been in financial trouble lately, it is attempting to re-invent itself as more in touch contemporary values.by, for instance, carrying more fruits and vegetable. The Market Street store in the Metreon building did seem quite busy. Many shoppers appeared to be Latino. They might wish to be aware of where their shopping dollars are going.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_002-07926-z8a_1013.jpg
original image (1200x1609)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_003-07926-z8a_1021.jpg
original image (1200x1615)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_004-07926-z8a_1027.jpg
original image (1200x1360)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_005-07926-z8a_1030.jpg
original image (1626x1200)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_006-07926-z8a_1037.jpg
original image (1200x1634)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Fri, Mar 20, 2026 5:40PM
sm_007-07926-z8a_1043.jpg
original image (1200x2052)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code