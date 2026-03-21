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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/21/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action

The Declaration of Independence's "Right to life," a walking tour

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Date:
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
"It's a floor wax; it's a dessert topping." Come along on a bang-up FREE walking tour that's been runn . . . er, walking weekly since 1998! It's about the intersection of real estate and social questions. It's about wages and housing rent. It's about the environment. It's about animal rights. It's about Gaza. It's about Israel. It surveys San Francisco social movements with a narrative positing that nearly all stories of marginalized demographics are about control of the land element of real estate.

In this 250th year anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it's worth contemplating that its mightiest line was the assertion that there is an inalienable right to life, and that, seeing as life is inconceivable separate from Earth/land/place, the right to life is an unwitting recognition that an economic privatization of the planet is both an absurdity and a social scourge.

The walk parses ten social movements en route to parading the Big Idea--SF-born--that land values should be socialized in whole.

To make this palpable, that portion of the rent you pay that is attributable to "location, location, location" belongs rightfully to the community and not to the king . . . er . . . landlord . . . er . . . usurper of your equal right to the planet.
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Mar 20, 2026 3:31PM
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