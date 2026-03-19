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Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with Gaza’s Orphans
Date:
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Meeting at the park’s parking lot at 5551 Giant Highway, Richmond
Join Hikers for Palestine this Sunday, 3/22/26, at 1pm. We’ll explore the scenic Point Pinole Regional Shoreline. Meeting at the park’s parking lot (5551 Giant Highway, Richmond), we’ll walk a 4.1-mile loop trail that takes about 1.5 to 2 hours to complete, depending on the pace. The route is easy and mostly flat, with some unpaved sections. The trail offers pockets of shade, with tree cover in some areas and open clearings in others. Since the trail is by the Bay, it can be windy.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes.
We are suggesting a $5–$20 donation to support the HEAL Palestine Orphan Program, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We will be collecting donations via Venmo or cash to contribute a collective lump-sum donation.
In Gaza, thousands of children have lost parents, homes, and their sense of safety. HEAL Palestine has identified 70 orphaned and sole-survivor children in urgent need of long-term, comprehensive support. Their Orphan Program provides these children with stability, education, emotional care, and essential resources to help rebuild their lives. Learn more at: https://www.healpalestine.org/heal-palestine-orphan-program/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 19, 2026 11:15PM
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