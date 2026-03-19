5K Walk & Run for Workers Rights

Date:

Saturday, April 04, 2026

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

may Day San Jose

Location Details:

900 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95116

Join us for our 5k run/walk – a fundraising event for SJ May Day's fight for workers' rights!



🗓️ Saturday, April 4 @ 9AM

📍Roosevelt Park

900 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA



RSVP link in bio!



-This is a family friendly event.

-Food will be provided after the run!

-🏃‍♂️🚶‍♂️👨‍🦽All paces are welcome!



🕘 Schedule

9:00AM Gather at Roosevelt Park

9:30AM Begin stretching

9:45AM Our 5k begins!



This is a donation-based event! Donations start at $5, and any additional donations are appreciated. All funds will go towards the San José May Day Coalition's fight for workers' rights.



No one will be turned away for a lack of funds.