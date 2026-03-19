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5K Walk & Run for Workers Rights
Date:
Saturday, April 04, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
may Day San Jose
Location Details:
900 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95116
Join us for our 5k run/walk – a fundraising event for SJ May Day's fight for workers' rights!
🗓️ Saturday, April 4 @ 9AM
📍Roosevelt Park
900 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA
RSVP link in bio!
-This is a family friendly event.
-Food will be provided after the run!
-🏃♂️🚶♂️👨🦽All paces are welcome!
🕘 Schedule
9:00AM Gather at Roosevelt Park
9:30AM Begin stretching
9:45AM Our 5k begins!
This is a donation-based event! Donations start at $5, and any additional donations are appreciated. All funds will go towards the San José May Day Coalition's fight for workers' rights.
No one will be turned away for a lack of funds.
🗓️ Saturday, April 4 @ 9AM
📍Roosevelt Park
900 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA
RSVP link in bio!
-This is a family friendly event.
-Food will be provided after the run!
-🏃♂️🚶♂️👨🦽All paces are welcome!
🕘 Schedule
9:00AM Gather at Roosevelt Park
9:30AM Begin stretching
9:45AM Our 5k begins!
This is a donation-based event! Donations start at $5, and any additional donations are appreciated. All funds will go towards the San José May Day Coalition's fight for workers' rights.
No one will be turned away for a lack of funds.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 19, 2026 7:31PM
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