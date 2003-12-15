San José : #TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY!

Date:

Saturday, March 21, 2026

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

#teslatakedown San Jose

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, 95117

Elon Musk is destroying democracy around the world, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it.



Let’s make Elon Musk & his billionaire buddies: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg pay. How? Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock and join our anti-greedy, anti-ultra rich, anti-oligarch, pro-worker protest. Together, let's fight back!



Make: a sign that can be read from across the street.



#TeslaTakedown #MakeBillionairesPAY! has expanded our message to include ALL billionaires.



Bring: your sign, a water bottle, a friend, & if you want—a lawn chair.



Wear: a hat/sunscreen



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown



