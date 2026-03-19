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2026 San Francisco Trans Film Festival Call For Submissions
Date:
Wednesday, April 01, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Trans Film Festival
Location Details:
Online
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) seeks entries for our 2026 Festival (November 12-22, 2026). This year we are PRIORITIZING films 20 minutes or less. SFTFF accepts narrative, documentary, experimental, animated films and music videos. All work should be created by transgender/genderqueer people. We prioritize short films, but accept all screening lengths.
Regular Deadline: June 4, 2026 ($15)
Late Deadline: June 25, 2026 ($20)
We will notify you if your work is accepted by July 18, 2026. Once a film is submitted, it may not be withdrawn for any reason. All films will be closed-captioned for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing audiences. We do not provide screening fees. For questions or more information, contact: sftransfilm [at] gmail.com.
Regular Deadline: June 4, 2026 ($15)
Late Deadline: June 25, 2026 ($20)
We will notify you if your work is accepted by July 18, 2026. Once a film is submitted, it may not be withdrawn for any reason. All films will be closed-captioned for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing audiences. We do not provide screening fees. For questions or more information, contact: sftransfilm [at] gmail.com.
For more information: https://sftff.org/submit/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Mar 19, 2026 11:47AM
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