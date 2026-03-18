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View events for the week of 4/18/2026
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense

The People's Earth Day

We're hosting our own Earth Day this year. Too many Earth Day events have turned into corporate marketing and greenwashing. So let's do...
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Date:
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Wingnut Willie
Email:
Location Details:
Fairview Park, Modesto
We're hosting our own Earth Day this year.

Too many Earth Day events have turned into corporate marketing and greenwashing.

So let's do something different.

🌎 Earth Day - By the People, for the Earth

A day focused on community, local solutions, art, learning and true environmental justice.

No corporate brands.
No disposable gifts.
Just people coming together to celebrate and protect the place we call home.

Come and enjoy:

⚡ Pedal powered music with Rock the Bike
🚲 Bicycle repair workshop
🪴 Plant swap
♻️ Free Market
🌱 Compost workshops
⚡ Zero emission display
🎶 Local entertainment
🤝 Community resources and more

📣 Share this flyer and help us fill the park.

Let's show what Earth Day looks like when the people lead.

Modesto Radical Mental Health will have a literature table of goodies. Come by & see us & grab some stuff.

Hear what Radical Mental Health is & come to one of our weekly mtg's. We will have flyers on display.
For more information: http://valleyimprovementprojects.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 11:33PM
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