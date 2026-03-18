National Union of HealthcareWorkers NUHW and California Nurses Association NNU launched a one day UFLP strike of Kaisers in Oakland and other cities over AI and growing attacks on worker's health and safety.

More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients.Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician.Additional Media:Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-MorrisKaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union BustingChildren’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut planNo More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & CompensationKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesMLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide CareKaiser still in denial over patient suicidesSEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal RosselliKaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening HealthcareKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesMLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide CareKaiser still in denial over patient suicidesSEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal RosselliProduction of Labor Video Project