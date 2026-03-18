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Indybay Feature
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses Have UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs

by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 10:23PM
National Union of HealthcareWorkers NUHW and California Nurses Association NNU launched a one day UFLP strike of Kaisers in Oakland and other cities over AI and growing attacks on worker's health and safety.
Striking Kaiser Oakland Workers
More than 23,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses represented by the California Nurses Association (CNA-NNU) held a 24-hour sympathy unfair labor practice strike on March 18, 2026 with 2,400 mental health clinicians from the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who are protesting Kaiser's implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on patients.

Striking NUHW & CNA union workers spoke out on the picket line at Oakland Kaiser about what AI means and the effort of Kaiser to introduce it threatening patients and workers.

Kaiser is allowing chat boxes to make medical determinations instead of using licensed clinical professionals although this is against the law. The State of California Department of Managed Care has fined Kaiser over $200 million yet Kaiser management according to the union continues to flagrantly violate protections for workers and patients with no caps not he number of patients for each clinician.

Additional Media:

Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE

Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
§Nurses Marching In Front of KAISER Oakland
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 10:23PM
sm_img_4544.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking CNA Nurses and NUHW health clinicians joined together against t Mayor
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
§Statement From Kaiser About Using AI
by LVP
Wed, Mar 18, 2026 10:23PM
sm_img_4559.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Kaiser is intent on using AI to get rid of nurses and clinicians.
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
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