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No War with Iran
Date:
Thursday, March 19, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
In front of Santa Cruz County Courthouse (Panetta's office inside) at Ocean and Water Streets.
Thursday, March 19, 2--3:30PM
Stop funding war. Bring signs for peace and ending bombing in Iran or supplying arms to Israel for attacks on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza etc.
The War Powers Act did not pass. Congress has to find another means to express the people’s will! National day of action called by a national coalition: defusenuclearwar.org.
Stop funding war. Bring signs for peace and ending bombing in Iran or supplying arms to Israel for attacks on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza etc.
The War Powers Act did not pass. Congress has to find another means to express the people’s will! National day of action called by a national coalition: defusenuclearwar.org.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 18, 2026 2:12PM
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