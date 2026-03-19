From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

No War with Iran

Date:

Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

In front of Santa Cruz County Courthouse (Panetta's office inside) at Ocean and Water Streets.

Thursday, March 19, 2--3:30PM



Stop funding war. Bring signs for peace and ending bombing in Iran or supplying arms to Israel for attacks on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza etc.



The War Powers Act did not pass. Congress has to find another means to express the people’s will! National day of action called by a national coalition: defusenuclearwar.org.

